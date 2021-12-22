Road closure due to semi fire

UPDATE (2:45 p.m. 12/22/21) — Officials said I-57 South is open but the semi is still on the right shoulder near milepost 218.

Northbound I-57 at Milepost 217 is currently down to one lane due to another traffic crash.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police recently informed the public about temporary road closure due to a semi fire.

Master Sergeant Mark Holley said a semi fire on I-57 South at Milepost 217 has caused the southbound lanes to be closed at exit 220.

Vehicles are being rerouted onto US-45 at exit 220 (Pesotum).

Police stated that people should expect delays and seek an alternate route if need to.