Risk of playing with sparklers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–When we talk about firework safety, we think of the ones that light up the whole sky. But sparklers can be just as dangerous as any other kind. As we saw after a huge apartment fire back in 2016. The Town Center Apartments in Champaign caught fire after a couple of kids were playing with sparklers. Although no one was hurt, the families in all ten of apartments had to move and the building was torn down. This is just one incident where sparklers have put people in dangerous situations. Although, they’re not like the large fireworks what shoot up into the sky. The Champaign fire department wants to warn users of the risks.
“Something we can go outside and spend time with our kids with and they can celebrate with those. But in all reality, they still burn at 1,200 degrees. Glass melts 800 degrees. it’s still very hot,” Randy Smith says.
They say more than 1,600 fires are started by fireworks every year, and that’s just the ones that are reported. The fire department says the best way to stay safe is to leave the fireworks to the professionals. But if you do let kids play with sparklers, make sure an adult is always watching, and have water near to put them after they burn out. To give you an idea of how hot a sparkler burns, water boils at 212 degrees, wood burns at 575 degrees, and sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees.
