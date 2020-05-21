Ring returned decades later

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — It was right place, right time for one person and a ring that went missing 30 years ago.

Earlier this month, workers at Illinois American Water found an old class ring in one of its treatment lagoons. Through the power of social media, it was returned.

“The sun was shining that day and I kept seeing something shiny,” says supervisor Ron Ragle.

Ragle picked up what turned out to be the ring, but the only clues they had were a first name and Hoopeston East Lynn High School. The team at the facility took to Facebook to try and find the rightful owner.

Within an hour, they were contacted by a 1992 graduate of the high school. She told them it was her ring and it was stolen before she graduated. She’s not sure how it ended up in Fisher, but Ragle says they were happy to return it nearly 30 years later.

“I think anybody that had those memories from high school with the class rings, letter jackets, things like that,” says Ragle. “I think it’s just great to get those back and have those memories.”

When they returned it, it was the week of the owner’s birthday. She says it was special and meaningful to finally have it back.