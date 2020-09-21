Riggs’ Beer Company wraps up Oktoberfest

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Riggs’ beer company just finished Oktoberfest, and despite coronavirus, the restaurant still had a successful weekend.

Riggs almost didn’t host this annual event. But by implementing federal guidelines, socially distanced tables and a mask mandate, this years Oktoberfest didn’t miss a beat. There were fewer attendees than last year, but the brewery isn’t concerned about the drop-off.

“Compared to last year, if you look at the numbers and say ‘well, last year was definitely better’,” co-owner Darin Riggs said. “But given the circumstances and wanting to keep people as safe as possible while doing this, I think this is the best we could hope for.”

Upholding federal guidelines meant Riggs had to even turn some customers down for capacity reasons. If you were one of those potential customers, you’re in luck. Local breweries in the Champaign area are still carrying Riggs’ Oktoberfest themed drinks while supplies last.