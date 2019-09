DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police responded to a single semi accident Wednesday.

It happened about 1:30 am, on I-57, southbound, Mile Marker 211.

Authorities say 44-year old Thurman Southern, III, of Chicago Heights, was driving when his rig ran off the road, hit a concrete guard, entered an embankment and struck a drainage culvert.

Upon impact, the truck caught fire. No one was hurt. Southern was cited for improper lane usage.