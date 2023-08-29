DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Richland Community College has been a strong local partner for the Farm Progress Show, hosting the event next door for many years.

While the agriculture connections are strong, the college also helps in many other ways.

For the Culinary Arts program, they help feed participants at the show while giving students a hands-on lesson in food preparation, event management and more.

One new recently unveiled project ran by the Culinary Arts program is using a food truck to complement the restaurant students run on campus every day.

Bistro Five Thirty Seven is a full service restaurant on campus in the Shilling Education Center that is ran by students.

The goal of the restaurant is to give students hands on experience that can help them succeed in their future goals and education.

But the food truck takes that a step further, allowing students in the program to go to events and get a unique experience of helping to operate a food truck.

The Bistro Five Thirty Seven To Go truck is present at the Farm Progress Show through the week.

Learn more about the Culinary Arts Program at Richland Community College and the Bistro 537 here.