MAHOMET, Ill (WCIA) — An interactive way for your little ones to learn while playing has come to Mahomet.

United Way and the Rotary Club of Mahomet has unveiled the new Born Learning Trails at Bridle Leash Park.

“Watch, stop, learn, play” is the trail’s theme and it encourages parents to follow their child’s lead as they embark on a park excursion.

The Born Learning Trail supports language, literacy, and social skills development.

“We’re really excited to be able to have these in the community and we encourage everyone to go out and visit them,” said Salvo Rodriquez, Director of Campaigns. “Each one is unique when it comes to the designs that are put on the sidewalk that are painted by volunteers and can be a unique experience as you visit each park individually.”

The group said this park is one of the great things that United Way is doing to support the community and early grade level success.