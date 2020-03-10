Reward for tips on suspected arsons

MACOUPIN-MONTGOMERY COUNTIES, Ill. (WCIA) — Two businesses are offering a combined $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for suspicious fires on rural structures. There have been 9 different fires; mostly barns, all of a suspicious nature.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. One firefighter has been injured battling these blazes. Numerous departments have been called to respond.

Officials say they’re looking for a suspect vehicle described as a white Ford pickup with loud mufflers, a chrome front end with damage and a wooden tailgate.

Macoupin County Farm Bureau is offering $1,000 and Mac’s Fire and Safety in Litchfield is offering $500. You can report any and all suspicious vehicles which are out of place in your area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. Do not try to approach anyone personally. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Macoupin-Montgomery Counties Crime Stoppers

(800) 352 – 0136

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office

(217) 854 – 3135 #1