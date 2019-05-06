Retired police officer still needs donor

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- A woman offered her kidney to help a man she had never met. After months of waiting, she found out she wasn't a match. Retired police officer Thomas Butts has kidney disease. He served for for the Decatur Police Department for over 30 years.

In December he found a kidney donor. Now, after further testing, Butts found out the woman could not be his match. He says they're now back to square one. People who would like to find out if you're a match should call 1-314-362-5365. Choose option 2, and give the name Thomas Butts. His transplant coordinator will help you through the process.

