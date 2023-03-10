DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Captain for the Decatur Fire Department has passed away.

The Decatur Fire Department tells WCIA that Former Decatur Fire Captain Tony Vespa has died.

Captain Vespa served the community for twenty-seven years before developing Alzheimer’s Disease.

He retired from the department in 2017.

He also taught students about the trade through Richland Community College.

Firefighters and residents were posting across social media about his loss and the impact he had on the community and the department.

A fellow firefighter told us that, “Tony was a beloved member of the Decatur Fire Department, and we are all mourning his loss.”