CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A colonel for the Illinois National Guard from Champaign has been recognized with the Legion of Merit.

Col. Jason Osberg was awarded the prestigious military medal according to a release sent out Monday.

Osberg retired from the Army earlier this year after more than 33 years of serving. He worked as a Commander for the 65th Troop Command Brigade in Peoria. The brigade includes an artillery battalion, aviation battalion and other aviation companies, a civil support team, a digital liaison detachment, a public affairs detachment, a cyber defense team, military intelligence units, and an Army band across the state.

He also worked as an aviation lift company commander in Iraq and as an operations officer in Kosovo.

The Legion of Merit is an award for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service awarded in key positions of responsibility and power.

Major General Rodney Boyd, Assistant General Adjutant General, Army Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard present Col. Jason Osberg with the award of the Legion of Merit during the change of command ceremony on August 27th, 2023 at the Peora Armory in Illinois. The Legion of Merit was bestowed upon Col. Osberg, recognizing his remarkably meritorious service across more than 33 years, during which he held roles of escalating significance, culminating as the commander of Illinois’ 65th Troop Command. (Illinois Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Dasianelle Burton)

Osberg now works as a civilian airline pilot. He lives in Champaign with his wife and son.