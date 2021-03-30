Restaurants, bars work to keep indoor dining a safe option amid uptick in cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As the vaccination rate goes up and temperatures climb, the number of domes and huts outside restaurants is going down.

But health experts warn it might not be safe for everyone to dine indoors quite yet.

“In the last one week or 10 days, we have seen that a lot of the cases, almost a quarter of the people that have reported to us, they’ve reported that they’ve been to restaurants and bars,” CUPHD’s Dr. Awais Vaid said.

CUPHD leaders are worried about a slight uptick in cases in the area, while nationally, CDC leaders are warning of the potential for a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate climbed from 3.1% to 3.4% (March 20-26) in Champaign County.

“It should not have been the case because we are vaccinating people,” Vaid said. To date, more than 23% of Champaign County’s population has been fully vaccinated.

At Esquire Lounge, manager Paul Higgins said his team is doing everything they can to stay open safely. They’re allowing indoor dining, with a large outdoor patio area as well.

“You know, some of our clientele is a bit older, so you really want to be careful with those people,” he said.

Vaid said as long as you’re with family or fully vaccinated, eating indoors should be okay.

“But once you start going beyond that, once you are not vaccinated and you are socializing with people outside your cohort, you are risking yourself as well as your family and friends,” Vaid said.

The last thing anyone wants is to undo a trend in the right direction.

“We’re in the hospitality business,” Higgins said. “This is a place where we want people to be comfortable and happy. But at the same time, we’ve got to keep people safe, too.”