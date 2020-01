MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Maroa-Forsyth School District Board of Education has unanimously voted to place a $33 million referendum on the March 17 ballot to replace the district's middle school. If approved, the proposal will provide funding to support the construction of the new school and improvements to the high school.

"The Maroa-Forsyth Middle School is an aging facility in need of extensive repairs and renovations,” said Superintendent Dr. John Ahlemeyer. “It is just not cost-effective to renovate the current school. Building a new middle school in Maroa has many advantages, including the opportunity to coordinate middle and high school programs and services and provide additional program opportunities for our High School students. It’s a plan with long-term advantages for our students and our community and it supports the results of our Middle School Steering Committee planning process.”