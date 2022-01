TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant in Tilton will be offering free food for children as part of a promotion this weekend only.

On Saturday and Sunday, children eight years of age and younger will be served free of charge at Lupita’s Family Restaurant, located at 200 West Fifth Street. Children can order from either the kids menu or the breakfast buffet and receive a fountain drink.

The restaurant said the promotion is one way to show its appreciation to the community for its support.