Restaurant owner reaches out for renovations

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A beloved family restaurant is rallying its family of support for help with desperately needed renovations.

The Brown Bag in Monticello has been around since 1976.

The building they’re in is even older, and the owner says it shows.

They’re in need of new flooring in the dining room, a new trash system, and a major renovation in the back of the restaurant…where things are starting to fall apart.

“Monticello is such a family community and we take care of each other, and we support each other,” said owner Leslie Glickman. “So I thought maybe it would be okay to start a gofundme and ask people for help.”

The goal is to raise $80,000. As part of that budget, they also want to include two wheelchair accessible bathrooms.

If you want to contribute, follow this link.