Restaurant owner offers delivery to farmers working in the field

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve spent any time driving today, you probably passed a farmer or two at work in the fields. Now a restaurant owner is helping them eat well while they do it.

It’s all happening thanks to Holly’s Country Kitchen. Holly Miller just opened the Monticello business this year. There, she offers dine-in options, a space for vendors and pre-made meals for pick-up. She said this farm delivery option was something she thought was needed.

“When I was young – I’m a farmer’s daughter, a farmer’s granddaughter, and my grandparents always brought the food to the field for us, and nowadays, a lot of the farmer’s wives have to work, so they’re stuck taking cold sandwiches every day,” said Miller.

She’s offering delivery for farmers around 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days, but she said she’ll work around different times if someone needs it.

Once the harvest season is over, Miller will be inviting all area farmers over for a free pork chop sandwich meal. She added that running her restaurant wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for their hard work.