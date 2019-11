DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant owner was arrested for aggravated assault this weekend.

It happened early Saturday morning at Castro’s Tex Mex Bar and Grill on Oakland Avenue.

The owner, Jackson Castro, was arrested there just after 2:00 a.m., was booked, and posted bail shortly after.

We reached out to the Decatur Police Department to ask more details about what happened. This article will be updated once we hear back.