ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — On Monday, Bricks Exquisite Eats in Assumption hosted a fundraiser dinner to benefit those involved in last week’s car crash.

Four families’ lives were changed forever after the devastating accident at Route 51 and Leafland Street.

Two boys died, two are still recovering. They were on their way to lift weights with the football team at Central A&M High School.

Brook Knapp, co-owner of Bricks Exquisite Eats, helped organize the drive-thru fundraiser. She said they find comfort in food and wanted to find a way to help.

“We just wanted to try to make it quick, efficient. They come in, we get them food, that makes them happy. They make a donation, we get to give it to the family, that makes us happy,” she said.

The Knapp family was good friends with Keegan Virden, one of the boys in the accident. Knapp said he was a lot of fun and always tried to make people smile and laugh.

Knapp hand cut more than 200 pounds of potatoes and helped to cook nearly 2,000 pieces of chicken. Other people and restaurants from Mount Zion, Decatur, Stonington and Meridian also donated BBQ food and baked goods.

“The one thing you shouldn’t have to worry about is how you’re gonna pay your bills. How you’re going to work, take care of your kid. We have three children ourselves and we just want to make sure that’s not their concern,” Knapp said.

Some people drove more than an hour to show their support. Amanda Martz has a high school aged son who plays football. She said his team in Bethany is also creating a fundraiser for the boys.

Derek Page, Assumption’s mayor, said they are “Raider strong.”

“We are one, big, united family and we’re here to support everybody. Support the community. It’s wonderful to see everybody here,” he said.

By the end of the three hour drive-thru event, they raised $12,000. That surpassed their original $10,000 goal. All of the proceeds will be equally divided for the families.

For more information, including updates on the boys and future fundraisers, visit Central A&M’s Facebook page.