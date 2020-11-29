Restaurant in Rossville forced to stay open

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–The Pandemic has forced restaurants to make tough decisions while trying to stay open, especially with the stricter regulations as a part of Illinois’ new COVID-19 guidelines.

Rossville Family Restaurant has forgone those guidelines to stay open. Owners did say they would keep operating at 25% capacity and require masks and social distancing for customers inside.

Restaurants can get their food and liquor licenses suspended for staying open since dining is a high-risk activity, but Rossville Family Restaurant believes they could face permanent closure if they don’t stay open.

This comes as the Vermilion County Health Department is warning people to expect more days where 100 or more new cases are being reported in the county.