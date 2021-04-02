Restaurant evacuated after smoker fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Black Dog Smoke & Ale House was evacuated after one of its smokers had a fire in it.

Crews say they were called to the restaurant in downtown Champaign after sparks and flames came through a smoker’s flue pipe.

Fire officials say while the fire was not in the restaurant itself, everyone was evacuated as a precaution. No one was hurt and firefighters were able to extinguish everything within 10 minutes.

They say the restaurant is closed until the health department comes out and does an inspection.

