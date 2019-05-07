Local News

Restaurant enforces age restriction

Posted: May 07, 2019 05:07 AM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- No one under 18 can enter one business unless he or she is with a parent.

Many students from JW Eater Junior High School go to Dunkin Donuts after school. But workers say some students get too rowdy and they have to get the police involved.

A post on the school's Facebook page says the restaurant's owners met with officers Monday to talk about the issues. The restriction takes effect at 1 pm each day.

