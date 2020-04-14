Restaurant delivers breakfast to health care workers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Cracked: The Egg Came First delivered hundreds of breakfast sandwiches to health care workers at Christie Clinic, OSF and Carle Tuesday morning.

More than 300 people called Cracked to donate orders to frontline workers. Cracked’s team woke up early to put together hundreds of their Morning Bender breakfast sandwiches, which include cheddar cheese, hash browns, fried eggs and cream cheese.

Cracked normally doesn’t do delivery, but the owners wanted to make an exception in order to show health care workers how much the community appreciates them.

“Doing this has been so rewarding that it won’t be the last time we do it,” co-owner Lewis Nisbet said. “I would like to do this again. The work was so worth it and today will be one of the best days for me, maybe even this year.”

Melissa Tepovich said employees at Christie Clinic on Windsor Road were thrilled by the delivery.

“It was music to our ears,” she said. “We have folks who it seems are working round the clock, so their generosity was wonderful and their sandwiches were fantastic as well.”

Nisbet said business has been down because of the pandemic, and the team wanted to use the extra time they had to give back to the community.