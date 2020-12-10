Restaurant could soon face restraining order if they continue serving indoors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Apple Dumplin’ has been serving people inside despite the state’s rules against it. Last week the health department took the restaurant’s food permit away. Today the health department stopped by again, and nothing had changed. They were still serving inside.

WCIA stopped by earlier today, and they had been serving all morning. They closed for the day after the health district showed up. Co-owner Jim Flaningam said they’re just trying to do whatever it takes to support themselves and employees.

“It is a clean restaurant, my kitchen is open. You can sit down in the dining room and see what’s going on in our kitchen. We pride ourselves on it. We sanitize everything. I have so much extra mitigation going on in here, and I feel that we can operate safely,” said co-owner Jim Flaningam.

Flaningam said they’re making less than half of what they usually do right now and said curbside pickup orders aren’t enough to stay open. He added that they don’t have enough space in their parking lot to accommodate outdoor seating.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Apple Dumplin’ will be held in contempt of court and that the state’s attorney’s office will likely get a temporary restraining order to shut them down. However, Flaningam told us none of that had happened yet as of Wednesday evening. The state’s attorney’s office said they can’t comment on the situation at this time.

Flaningam also said there haven’t been any positive COVID-19 cases tied back to their restaurant. We reached out to the health department to confirm that, but they wouldn’t answer the question.