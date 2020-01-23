Restaurant almost ready to reopen after fire

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — People will soon be able to go back to the only restaurant in town.

Repairs are almost done at Judy’s Kitchen nearly seven months after a fire scorched their store. The fire destroyed the kitchen and water damage ruined the seating area. Now they are putting the finishing touches on before opening. Right now, they are looking at a projected Feb. 2 opening.

“We’re super excited. I’m super excited,” says Judy’s daughter Bobbie Shafer. “I can’t wait to open the doors and let everybody see. I know everybody in Cerro Gordo is starving. So I know they’re all ready to come back in too.”

The tentative plan is for Judy’s to open for brunch only that Sunday. After that, they are back to their regular schedule.