PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the nation, drug shortages have affected pharmacies due to the flu, RSV and Covid-19 viruses.

Stores like CVS and Walgreens have started putting limits to how much you can buy. Pharmacists say it could get worse after holiday gatherings.

Ibuprofen, liquid Tylenol and amoxicillin are in short supply, especially in children’s dosages.

In Paxton, Andy Hudson, owner of Hudson Drug and Hallmark Shop said they’ve had a supply shortage since last month. He said you can’t always get the same effect from a different medicine.

“It’s not easy to just switch people to another product because of the legal aspects of the product,” said Hudson.

Hudson also said giving kids adult medicine as a substitute for their own can be very dangerous. For those looking for another option besides medicine, simple handwashing and staying home are the bets for parents with a sick child.