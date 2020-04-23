Respiratory centers: for more than just COVID-19 patients

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Doctors at Carle want to clear up some confusion about their respiratory centers. You’ve heard having trouble breathing is a symptom of COVID-19, but that’s not the only reason someone should go to their respiratory centers.

Things like ear aches, a sore throat, or just about anything from your stomach up is respiratory. Those are all what are called air-way symptoms.

“The majority of things that we’re seeing in our respiratory centers are not COVID-19. The majority are allergies, other viral illnesses, a little bit of strep throat skills, these other respiratory conditions,” said Family Medicine Physician Aja Lystila.

The best thing to do with any issue that is not an emergency, call first. They will help you figure out what your next step should be.