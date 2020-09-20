Residents march to end gun violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Local residents in Decatur were tired of the gun violence in their cities,

leading to some protestors marching to take their streets back.

Pain to Peace launched their march to end gun violence at Mueller Park on Saturday afternoon. The protestors were not only there to mourn the victims of gun violence, but to also express their frustrations with the city.

Pain to Peace’s Elijah England felt that gun violence is not the problem–rather a symptom of it. “The issue in Decatur is larger than gun violence,” England said. “It stems from a crumbling city, and if I was a representative I’d be embarrassed.”

The protestors made their way up and down Martin Luther King Drive and travelled throughout the surrounding neighborhoods before circling back around to Mueller Park. The demands of the protestors could be best summed up with the following four words. “No justice. No peace.”