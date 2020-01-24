Residents lobby for basketball block party

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Danville are lobbying on social media for an annual event usually saved for big cities: a basketball block party.

The Basketball Cop Foundation got its start when a video of a Florida officer playing basketball with kids went viral. Now every year the same officer travels to different cities to bring cops and kids together on the court. Hundreds have flooded their comments suggesting Danville as the next stop. Resident Susan Andrews says the city could use the boost.

“I thought it was awesome what they do with the kids and I think Danville needs something good to happen,” says Andrews. “So these youth know that there’s a better way that they can live besides guns or drugs or gangs or anything like that. That there is a better life out there for them.”

They have set up in New York and Detroit in the past. The city’s pleas have been heard by the foundation. They say Danville is currently in the running for a companion block party with another big city.