Residents dealing with long wait times at local Secretary of State’s Office

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–People say they’ve waited for hours outside of Monticello’s Secretary of State’s Office.

State officials said it’s still a part of their COVID-19 protocols. Only eight people are allowed in these buildings at a given time, and since Monticello’s site is small, many have had to wait outside until they get called in to renew their tags, get their license or new stickers.

One woman from Champaign said she took off work because of how long she had to wait. She got there at 9:00 A.M., but said she was there well into the afternoon waiting.

A spokesperson with the Secretary of State’s Office said they’d rather have people wait outside than pack people inside, and risk spreading COVID.