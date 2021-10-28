Residents concerned about litter in town

LODGE, Ill. (WCIA) – The residents of a town in Piatt County are concerned about litter that keeps appearing throughout their town.

Jim Naylor says that he sees garbage in his neighborhood all the time, and he recently found medical supplies scattered all over his yard. He sometimes sees trash bouncing out of garbage trucks when they speed across railroad crossings.

He just wants it to stop happening so much.

“When you’ve got a hundred yards of trash that’s been basically blown out of a truck down the side of the road over here, that’s pretty inexcusable,” Naylor said. “Had it in a few spots here lately. It seems like once a week or so.”

Naylor plans to talk to the county board about it during its next meeting.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says that anyone who liters can be fined up to $1500.