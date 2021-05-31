Residents Come Out to Honor Fallen Veterans in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been a tradition for many years for one Central Illinois town to come together on Memorial Day.

Residents in Gibson City lined the streets for the annual Memorial Day Parade. They then joined together for a ceremony to honor our fallen veterans.



“It’s important to remember our fallen veterans, both men and women who sacrificed and gave their all so we could have what we have in the country today,” said Tom Davis of the Local American Legion Post.

The local American Legion Lee Lowry Post 568 held the ceremony with prayers, special music and a 21 Gun Salute to honor the fallen.

The ceremony took place at the Veterans Memorial located on the south side of Drummer Township Cemetery.

The annual event is a way for the community to come together and remember those who gave their all.