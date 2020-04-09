Residents and workers get sweet donation

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Healthcare workers all over the country have been working hard during the pandemic, and that includes workers in the Champaign-Urbana area at the Developmental Services Center.

People living in their group homes have not been able to leave those homes for weeks. It is part of the precautions the DSC is taking in response to COVID-19. Because of that, they received a donation of donuts to take to them.

“It just brings a little bit of cheer to their day, it’s a little something different,” says CEO Danielle Matthews. “I know it’s hard to be quarantined to one location and I think this makes a difference.”

The DSC says they received 17 dozen donuts in total. They were donated by local radio personalities Stevie Jay and Diane Ducey. Industrial Donuts in Savoy helped them fill the order.

The DSC still has employees providing for their residents in group homes, but they have had to adopt strict safety measures to not bring anything into the homes. That is why the DSC wanted to reward them as well.

“We’re extremely grateful,” says Matthews. “I think everyone will appreciate it. Everyone’s been working hard, they’re essential workers coming to work everyday and we really appreciate the donation.”

The donuts were delivered Thursday morning to group homes in Champaign, Urbana, and Rantoul. 50 residents and 150 DSC employees got to enjoy the sweet donation.