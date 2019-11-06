Rescued dog staying in foster care home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We have an update to a story we’ve been following all week. Poppy, the dog rescued from Kaufman Lake on Saturday, is now in a foster care home.

Animal control leaders say they feel it’s the best decision for her recovery becaue she still has a long way to go.

They say a calm, home-like environment is the place place for her to heal. Poppy is still under animal control custody while she’s in that home. The burns on her skin will likely get worse before they get better, but her attitude is good.

Once she’s well enough, she will be up for adoption. The fisherman who jumped into the lake to save her says he hopes to adopt her once she’s well enough to go home.



Police say they are still looking for who dumped Poppy into Kaufman Lake. They could face aggravated animal cruelty charges. That is a felony offense.

Police are still looking for video that would help with the investigation. They ask people to turn over anything that was recorded from mid-morning Saturday until about 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon when Poppy was rescued.