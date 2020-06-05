Rescue team preaching water safety

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Ponds and lakes may seem like a great place to cool off in the summer with public pools closed.

Experts in water rescue say there’s more danger than meets the eye. There has been three different drownings across Central Illinois this summer. The Cornbelt Fire Protection District says they suggest people stay out of those bodies of water, even on private property. They say responding to those calls is much more difficult then helping someone in a pool.

“If someone is in distress, if they’e in that water, you can see them and you just don’t have those things when it comes to open waters like ponds and lakes and especially rivers,” says Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller. “Rivers obviously have current and that creates a whole other set of issues.”

The Fire District says they usually see a dozen water rescue calls during the summer, and have already responded to three so far this year. They also want to remind people to wear life jackets while out on the water in a boat.