Republicans show concern for ballot

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Republican Party has concerns with the County Clerk’s Office heading into next month’s election.

Some people reported this week getting multiple election ballots in the mail. The Clerk’s Office said they have security measures in place so people cannot vote twice, but the GOP pointed out they have not reported who has voted so far.

It is Illinois law for every jurisdiction to report their early voting totals to the State Board of Elections. It is so others can cross check and make sure no one is registered in two different counties.

According to the state, Champaign County and Alexander County are the only ones who have not been recorded. The practice is part of a 2005 law that has those records available online for state and local political committees. Former County Clerk Mark Shelden remembers the procedure when he was in the office. He says when they talk about security measures, he is not sure why they have not taken care of this one.

“There don’t appear to be safeguards to prevent extra ballots from being sent out, and I’m concerned there are no safeguards to prevent them from being counted,” says Shelden. “Then you get into we are a transient county and the idea that other jurisdictions can’t see whether or not our people have actually cast a ballot is a big concern.”

Shelden brought up the scenario that right now, someone who has voted in Champaign County can register in another county and they would not be able to tell they already filled out a ballot. County Clerk Aaron Ammons declined to comment on the response from Republicans and the lack of early voting records with the state.