CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — With the election just one week out, voters are getting a late chance to hear from some candidates.

The Dewitt County Republicans and Young Republicans are hosting a forum fo republican candidates for the 101st House District.

Todd Hendricks, Dan Caulkins and Randy Keith will all participate in the forum.

They are vying for the seat being vacated by State Representative Bill Mitchell.

The forum begins Tuesday at 7 pm at the Clinton High School Auditorium.