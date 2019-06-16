Reporter’s Notebook: Complete notes from the Christensen trial

NOTE: The following are notes, in chronological order, taken by a reporter while watching the trial proceedings. They are not an official or unofficial transcript of the proceedings, and they’re not so thorough as to be interpreted as including everything that was said or seen in the courtroom.

A wide view of the courtroom in Peoria. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

Day 1, Wednesday: Opening statements and first witnesses

Before the court is in session, FBI Special Agent Anthony Manganaro wheels in a cart of binders and crates containing folders. Yingying Zhang’s family is seated in the front left, and the team of US Attorneys walk over and shake hands with them.

Brendt Christensen looked back at someone in the audience and smiled.

“All rise, court is now in session.”

“Thank you, please be seated,” said Judge Jim Shadid. “This is the United States versus Brendt Christensen.”

Court convenes with the judge addressing a motion to continue filed by the defense– a “hail Mary” pitch for them to delay the trial. They say it’s because new evidence has been uncovered after Zhang’s estate filed a new civil lawsuit against Christensen and two UI counselors. They want the trial to be postponed until they get a chance to review that new evidence.

The judge denied the request, saying there was an extensive history of preparation for Christensen’s criminal case, and that it would be too difficult to disrupt the schedule of witnesses they’ve already prepared.

The jury is sworn in and given their instructions. Time for opening statements.

Assistant US Attorney Eugene Miller makes opening statements. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

The government makes opening statements

Assistant US Attorney Eugene Miller is up first. “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury,” he begins, “He kidnapped her. He murdered her. He covered up his crime.”

He showed pictures of Zhang as he told the story of her trip from China to the United States. She came here to continue her research in crop science, and it was her first time outside of China.

Government Exhibit 1A: a picture of Yingying Zhang

Miller recounts how Zhang had been dating her boyfriend Xiaolin Hou for some time. Zhang was living in an apartment in Orchard Downs, and had applied for a new apartment at One North in Urbana. Miller says she had an appointment to meet with the marketing manager on June 9th.

Miller says Zhang didn’t have a car, so she had to rely on the bus service. She texted the manager telling him she would be late, and to make things worse, he says she missed her connecting bus.

Government Exhibit 1B: Yingying Zhang eating in a restaurant

Then Miller starts talking about Christensen. “He would be the last person to see her alive,” he says.

He calls Christensen “highly intelligent”, and describes his education. He says Brendt developed an interest in serial killers back in December 2016, and downloaded photographs of women in bondage.

Miller says Christensen ordered a six-foot long duffel bag, and that his wife had begun dating another man, just as he started dating another woman. During conversations with counselors at the U of I, Miller tells the jury Christensen admitted having a fascination about serial killers.

“I don’t care how I am remembered. Just that I am,” Miller says Christensen said. “Fading into nothingness is not an option. I would rather destroy humanity.”

Miller’s opening statements continue. He says Christensen ordered a second duffel bag, which was delivered on June 6th of 2017. Then, Miller says he committed his crime during a weekend when his wife and her new boyfriend were on a trip to Wisconsin Dells.

Defendant Brendt Christensen

Miller says Christensen bought a bottle of rum, shaved his facial hair, then drove across town looking for a victim.

Miller says Christensen eventually encountered a woman, and told her he was an undercover cop, asking the woman to get in the car so he could ask her some questions. Miller says that woman didn’t comply. She called the police and posted a warning on Facebook.

Miller says Brendt and his girlfriend texted each other about murder.

Miller says when Yingying Zhang got into his car, he drove toward One North, and disabled Zhang’s phone. Miller says he bound her hands, took her to his apartment, raped, and assaulted her.

“Her blood rained down the wall,” Miller said.

Miller says Christensen carried her to his bathtub, hit her on the head with a Louisville Slugger bat as hard as he could, then stabbed her in the neck and cut off her head.

Miller says Christensen disposed of her clothes, backpack, and iPhone– but he kept his mattress and baseball bat. Miller says he bought Drano and Swiffer pads, and started cleaning.

But he says the defendant failed to clean under the carpet, or behind the baseboard.

Then Miller tells the jury about how a search ensues. They find 18 black Saturn Astras like his in Champaign county, and interview all the owners.

Miller says Christensen told the FBI he slept and played video games all day. He allows agents to search his apartment and Astra.

Miller says the FBI found that he searched for information in iPhone tracking, and that he also cleaned his apartment and put in a maintenance request to have the bathroom treated for mold.

Furthermore, FBI agents had identified Christensen’s Astra by a damaged hubcap and its sunroof. Miller says the FBI seized the Astra. Seven agents searched it, and Brendt went to the FBI office to speak to them.

During that interview, Miller says he told them he’d seen videos of the Astra driving around. A detective told Christensen they knew he picked up Zhang. Miller says Christensen suddenly becomes confused, and describes giving Zhang a ride, but claims he let her out.

His opening statement continues, describing how Illinois State Police searched Christensen’s apartment as a crime scene. Miller says they found three red stains on the mattress. A fluorescent substance revealed a stain on the baseball bat.

Miller says Christensen’s wife Michelle agreed to an interview with the FBI, while Brendt was put under 24-hour surveillance.

Miller says Christensen told the FBI he used the duffel bag to take a cat tree to his girlfriend. However, Miller says the evidence shows she never saw it.

Miller tells the jury the story of Christensen and his girlfriend attending Zhang’s memorial walk.

“I just want to see how many people are here,” Miller says he said, “They’re here for me.”

Christensen caught on camera at the walk for Zhang in June 2017

Then Miller says Christensen described in detail how he did it. “I’m apparently very good at this,” he says Christensen told his girlfriend, going on to say Yingying Zhang was his 13th victim.

Miller does point out that the FBI hasn’t seen any other evidence that he had 12 other victims, though.

Miller says investigators brought in a cadaver-sniffing dog to his apartment. They seized a tray under the sink and seized the mattress. They found a dark stain under the carpet, and found DNA on all of those items that were identified as Zhang’s.

“You will hear, in the defendant’s own words, in awful detail,” Miller tells the jury as he asks them to return a guilty verdict.

Miller takes his seat. Now it’s the defense team’s turn.

Assistant Public Defender George Taseff makes opening statements. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

The public defender makes opening statements

Assistant Public Defender George Taseff stands up and addresses the jury.

“We meet today under the most tragic circumstances,” he says. Then he says he’s about to tell them something shocking.

“Brendt Christensen is responsible for the death of Yingying Zhang,” Taseff says, “Brendt Christensen killed Yingying Zhang, and nothing that we say or do during this phase of the trial will be an attempt to sidestep or deny that Brendt Christensen is responsible for her death.”

Taseff addresses the question of why, then, there is even a trial. He says it’s because Brendt is on trial for his life, as he faces the death penalty.

He says he takes issue with some of the facts of the case the government will present, and refers to the recorded conversation Miller just told them about.

“Some of the things you’re going to hear Brendt say are shocking and horrible,” he says.

Taseff says the evidence will show that Christensen’s “13 victims” claims are false. He tells the jury the FBI “aggressively” investigated the claim, but found nothing to prove there were any other victims.

Taseff says Christensen was entering a “downward spiral” in his life. He visited a counseling service to try to overcome his substance abuse issues, including his habits of binge drinking and combining alcohol with medications.

Taseff says Christensen’s state of mind was not in a good place, and he was having dark thoughts.

Brendt Christensen sitting with his defense team. Sketch by Joe Mcguire.

Taseff says Christensen was 28 years old in 2017, and mentions his father Mike and his mother Ellen. He says he graduated with a double major in math and physics, and was a doctoral candidate.

But things began falling apart.

Taseff says Christensen developed issues with sleeping and depression.

“Everything went downhill,” says Taseff, pointing out Brendt earned straight F’s in the fall 2016 semester. His wife Michelle became unhappy, and asked Brendt for a divorce in March 2017.

As Taseff begins talking about Michelle, Christensen (sitting in the courtroom) appears to bury his head in his hands and wipe tears from his eyes.

Taseff recounts how Christensen went into counseling, having thoughts of self harm and considering himself a failure.

“How far along are your plans?” Taseff says a counselor asked Christensen. “Pretty far along,” he says Brendt replied.

Taseff says the counselors recommended him to go to Rosecrance in Champaign for treatment.

Taseff says Christensen met his girlfriend Terra on OkCupid, and within a week, they formed the beginning of a relationship. They entered into an arrangement where Brendt was dominant and Terra was submissive.

The weekend Zhang went missing, Taseff says Michelle went away with her boyfriend, staying at the same resort in Wisconsin Dells that Brendt and she stayed at during their honeymoon. Taseff says Brendt also got a text from Terra saying she was having sex with another man.

Having hit rock bottom, Taseff says Christensen goes to Schnucks, bought the “largest bottle” of cheap rum, and walks out the door just before 8 AM. He starts drinking and driving around.

“At around 2:10, he does the unthinkable,” Taseff says. “He takes her to his apartment. He kills her.”

Taseff says his team will cast doubt on the truth of what Christensen says in the recordings.

“This is a tragedy of immense proportions,” Taseff says, “Keep your heart and your mind open…”

Opening statements are done. Time for trial.

The government calls their first witness: Charles Hoskins, Jr.

After a short recess, prosecutors call Charles Hoskins, Jr. to the stand. He identifies himself as a patrol officer with the University of Illinois Police Department.

Hoskins testifies that after Zhang was reported missing, they began to search. He says they started with the Illini Union, and visited Orchard Downs apartments (where Zhang lived).

Hoskins searched Zhang’s apartment, and said it indeed looked like someone had been living there.

The defense did not cross-examine Hoskins.

Government witness #2: Xiaolin Hou

Xiaolin Hou says he’s 30 years old and currently lives in Beijing, China. He’s Yingying Zhang’s boyfriend.

Hou says he went to Sun Yat-Sen University in China, graduating in 2015. This summer, he’s going to Peking University in China, majoring in environmental engineering.

Government Exhibit 1C: A picture of Yingying Zhang Hou says he took in China

He says he and Zhang both met at Sun Yat-Sen back in 2009, and graduated at the top of their class. They were in the same class and had the same major. He planned to marry Zhang in October 2017.

The prosecutor asked how tall Yingying was. Hou said she was 159 centimeters, or about five feet, three inches.

He says he last saw his girlfriend in April 2017, and that he continues to search for her all the time. “We will never give up the hope to find her,” he says.

Government Exhibit 1D: A picture Yingying Zhang taking a selfie with her parents and her boyfriend

The defense did not cross-examine Hou.

Government witness #3: Randy Fouts

Randy Fouts says he’s the Assistant Operations Director for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. He’s a former police officer.

Fouts answers prosecutors’ questions about surveillance video footage collected by MTD buses. Evidence exhibits show the various camera angles on a bus. The government is establishing the credibility of surveillance footage to be shown later.

Government Exhibit 4A1: MTD bus camera angles

Fouts answers the government’s questions about which bus routes Zhang would have taken to get from Orchard Downs to One North.

The defense did not cross-examine Fouts.

Government witness #4: Kaiyu Guan

Kaiyu Guan is an Assistant Professor of Ecohydrology at the U of I. He testifies that he sponsored Yingying Zhang to come to the United States to continue her studies as a visiting scholar.

He describes Zhang as hard-working and responsible.

Government Exhibit 3A: Guan’s Office

Government Exhibit 3B: The lab Guan worked in

When he wasn’t able to contact her for an extended period of time, he says he called the U of I Police Department and made a “MISSING” poster.

He says he then led a party of people to pass out the posters. They divided Champaign-Urbana into 25 sectors and went around town distributing them.

Government Exhibit 9E: The poster Guan and his team passed out

Guan says he called Zhang’s phone several times, but never got an answer.

Assistant Public Defender Elisabeth Pollack cross-examined Guan. She asked about Zhang’s ability to speak English.

Guan testified that Zhang came to the US under the J-1 Visa Program, which is managed by the US Department of State. He says one of the requirements of the program is proficiency in English, and that applicants are required to pass an interview and an exam in connection with that.

Pollack suggests that Zhang’s ability to speak English well was a main reason Guan selected her for the program, but Guan says English is a “basic requirement” for the program, and not a reason for selection.

Pollack reads an email Zhang sent to Guan, citing her proficient English.

Government witness #5: Montrez Stone

Montrez Stone says he used to work at One North apartments. He’s a regional sales person for The Scion Group, which owns and operates One North.

He says he lives in Chicago now, but in June 2017 he was working at One North.

Stone says Yingying Zhang filled out an application for an apartment there. The government shows the court pictures of a text message conversation between Stone and Zhang. Zhang tells Stone she’s going to be late to a meeting with him.

Government Exhibit 7, with phone numbers obscured by WCIA: Zhang and Stone’s phone conversation

At 1:30 PM on Friday, June 9th, she sent “Maybe around 2:10,” indicating her expected arrival time. The text message picture shows Stone texted her at 1:36, but got no response.

Stone texted her again on Sunday, and says he never got a response to that, either.

The defense did not cross-examine Stone.

Government witness #6: Tara Hurless

Tara Hurless says she’s been a U of I police officer since 2013. She says in June 2017, she was working in the detective bureau.

Hurless says she was called into work one day and told to meet another detective at Willard Airport in Savoy. They went there to see if Yingying Zhang had caught a flight or rented a car.

They asked MTD for surveillance video, and went to search the last location where Zhang’s phone was pinged. They obtained video of Zhang boarding an MTD bus, and noted that she got off at the intersection of Springfield and Matthews.

Government Exhibit 4B: Zhang on an MTD bus, about half an hour before her abduction

The court watched bus surveillance video of a black Saturn Astra passing her. Surveillance video also shows Zhang running to catch up with another bus.

Government Exhibit 5C: Zhang getting into the Astra

The defense did not cross-examine Hurless.

Government witness #7: Kenny Costa

Kenny Costa says he’s a Telecommunicator for the U of I Police Department. His job is to answer phones and perform other duties related to communication.

Costa testifies that he found video of Yingying Zhang walking north on Goodwin avenue, and getting into a car.

Before that, surveillance video presented to the court showed a black Astra turning east on Clark, and circling the block.

The Astra pulls up to Zhang. It looks like they talk for about 30-45 seconds, then Zhang enters the car. Costa testifies that the video shows the car driving north on Goodwin avenue.

The defense did not cross-examine Costa.

Government witness #8: George Sandwick

George Sandwick says he’s a U of I police officer.

He says he called several area car dealerships to see if Saturn Astras were recently traded, sold, or serviced. The purpose was to see if they could identify the owner of the car.

Sandwick says he went to Orchard Downs to secure DNA samples of Yingying Zhang. In her apartment, he says he recovered a toothbrush, hairbrush, and hair samples. He also took pictures of her apartment, which were shown in court.

Government Exhibit 12-10: Zhang’s apartment building

Government Exhibit 10: The toothbrush Sandwick recovered from Zhang’s apartment

Government Exhibit 1-7: The inside of Zhang’s apartment

Government Exhibit 12-2: Exterior of Zhang’s apartment

Government Exhibit 12-4: Evidence tape on the door

Sandwick says when he left, he secured the door with evidence tape, to make sure it would be known if anyone else tried to enter the residence.

The defense did not cross-examine Sandwick.

Government witness #9: James Carter

James Carter says he’s a U of I Police sergeant.

He says he reviewed the surveillance video of Zhang getting into the Astra, and he noticed that it had a damaged hubcap. A zoomed-in still frame from the video was shown in court. Carter passed that information on to detectives.

Government Exhibit 5D-1: The Astra’s damaged hubcap

Carter says UIPD canvassed several hundred homes, businesses, and storage units, looking for more surveillance footage to help find Zhang or identify a suspect, but they found none.

He says they obtained a search warrant for the Astra at 11:20 PM.

The defense did not cross-examine Carter.

The judge recessed court for the day.

Day 2, Thursday: Defense calls for a mistrial; Christensen on tape talking to the FBI

Before the jury was called in, Assistant US Attorney Eugene Miller told the judge he submitted stipulations regarding the admissibility of certain evidence.

The government called their tenth witness to the stand.

Government witness #10: Gene Moore

Gene Moore says he’s a U of I Police sergeant.

He says on the night of June 11th, 2017, he was called in to work for an officer-involved shooting. While en route to that, he was informed that a UIPD officer arrested someone for impersonating a police officer.

Moore says that turned out not to be the suspect in Zhang’s abduction.

When Moore returned to the police station, he says Telecommunicator Kenny Costa told him about the surveillance video. Moore says he contacted Uber to find if they had any records of pick-ups or drop-offs in the area where Zhang was seen getting into the car.

They had no records. In June 2017, Lyft didn’t operate in Champaign-Urbana yet.

Moore says the UIPD put out a missing person bulletin for Zhang. Moore says he subpoenaed Zhang’s bank records to try to find her. The bank did comply, but 10 days later. Bank records shown to the court listed Zhang as last having used her debit card on June 7th.

Government Exhibit 8: Zhang’s bank records

Moore says they couldn’t find records of Zhang’s university ID card being used to swipe into any buildings.

On Monday night, Moore says the FBI joined the investigation. At that point, a national missing person network contacted UIPD.

Government Exhibit 9A: The missing person bulletin distributed by UIPD

Moore says he was part of the search team that executed the search warrant on the black Saturn Astra. The Astra was towed to the Champaign Police Department, where the doors, sunroof, and windows were sealed with evidence tape.

The defense did not cross-examine Moore.

Government witness #11: Joel Smith

Joel Smith says he’s a Special Agent with the FBI, and a captain in the US Air Force. He says he became involved in the case on June 12th, and went to UIPD to be briefed.

Smith says the Illinois Department of State provided them with a printout of all area owners of black Saturn Astras. Then, they split up into two-person teams to start canvassing the addresses of the owners. Smith paired up with FBI Special Agent Michael Carter.

Smith says they went to Christensen’s address first, but only by chance– he just happened to be the closest to the FBI’s Champaign field office.

Smith says he knocked on the door, and Christensen and his wife answered it. The government asks Smith to identify Christensen in court, and he points to him sitting at the defense table, noting that he’s wearing a gray shirt.

Smith says he asked to speak to Christensen about his whereabouts on June 9th. He says Brendt told him he was familiar with the missing person case, but that he didn’t remember anything about what he was doing that day.

Smith and Carter asked Christensen to take a look at his texts or emails to try and refresh his memory.

After doing that, Smith says Christensen told them he would have been sleeping or playing video games. Smith noted Brendt’s fingers were shaking as he went through his text messages.

Smith says they took 8 to 10 minutes to search his apartment, and Brendt and Michelle later gave them consent to search their Astra.

Smith says he stood outside the car and talked to Christensen while Carter searched the car. Smith says they talked about Wisconsin, since they’re both originally from there, and that the conversation seemed normal.

However, when Carter opened up the glove box, he says he noticed Christensen break eye contact to focus on the search.

Smith says he got their contact info, and they continued their canvassing. They got surveillance footage from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, which was north of Zhang’s abduction site.

They also went to the Circle K on Green street and a nearby Family Video to ask for footage.

During the afternoon of June 14th, Smith says they had a meeting at UIPD, and they learned about the damaged hubcap and sunroof on the suspect’s vehicle.

Smith says he and Special Agent Katherine Tenaglia went back to Christensen’s apartment complex to take another look at his Astra. They saw one of the hubcaps matched the damage depicted in the surveillance footage.

Government Exhibit 14-3: The cracked hubcap on the Astra

Smith says a search warrant for the Astra was executed at 11:44 that evening, and a team of seven agents seized it. At that point, they also wanted to interview Brendt and Michelle.

Government Exhibit 14-2: Christensen’s Astra

He says he called Brendt’s phone while standing outside of the door, while another agent knocked on the door. Christensen answered and let them inside. Smith says he did a quick security sweep of the apartment, and Special Agent Andrew Huckstadt got consent from Michelle to search it.

Smith says six or seven agents took an hour to do that, removing computer towers, laptops, cellphones, a camera, aviator sunglasses, external hard drives, and hair clippings from the apartment.

Smith says they later went to at least two dozen places to look for more surveillance footage. They went to Schnucks to find out what Brendt bought, and went to Centennial Park to search “big belly garbage bins”.

He explains to the jury that those are eight-foot deep bins that are in the ground. Smith says the park district helped them remove the bins, and they went through the trash, but found no evidence.

Joel Smith testifies about the cracked hubcap on Christensen’s Astra. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

Smith says they also searched creek beds and drainage culverts, but didn’t find any evidence. At this point, Smith says he met up with Christensen’s girlfriend to get a recording device from her.

The search for evidence continued, Smith saying they spent two hours checking a wooded area north of Champaign. They found no evidence of Yingying Zhang.

He says a Crimestoppers tip lead them to Murdock Mine, an abandoned mine in Douglas county. They found no evidence there, either.

Smith says all of this searching meant three weeks of 20-hour workdays for them.

In court, Assistant Public Defender Elisabeth Pollack cross-examines Smith. She asks him who else they interviewed.

Smith says they got a tip that someone was seen discarding trash in southwest Champaign. Again, no evidence was found. Pollack got Smith to confirm that at this point, their searches were mostly driven by tips.

Smith testified that they also interviewed a woman Christensen met on Tinder and was having sex with. He obtained their text and Facebook messages. Smith says he was doing this to find out what kind of people Christensen was involving himself with.

The prosecution objected to Pollack’s line of questioning, saying it was out of context. After a brief discussion, the judge allowed her to continue her questioning.

Smith testified that it was Michelle Christensen’s decision to open up their marriage. The FBI also interviewed multiple other sexual partners of Brendt’s.

Government witness #12: David Morgan

David Morgan says he works for Schnucks. He says there are about 63 cameras at the Champaign store.

Prosecutors show surveillance footage of a man resembling Christensen walking into the store at 7:40-something in the morning on June 9th.

Government Exhibit 46A4: Christensen seen holding a bottle of rum in Schnucks

The man takes a large bottle of liquor off of a shelf, and goes to the checkout counter to buy it.

They also show the court receipt records matching the time of the surveillance footage, showing Brendt Christensen spending $20 to buy a handle of Admiral Nelson’s rum.

More surveillance footage shown in court depicted the same man entering the store again on June 12th, this time buying a cart full of items.

Receipts show he paid for everything in two different transactions: one with cash, and the other with card. He bought Drano, a fruit bar, and cheese with the credit card, and paid cash for milk, yogurt, bananas, broccoli, and 13-gallon kitchen trash bags.

Government Exhibit 46B: Receipt for rum

Government Exhibit 47B: Receipt for Drano

Government Exhibit 47C: Receipt for trash bags

The defense did not cross-examine Morgan.

Before taking a break, Judge Jim Shadid excused the jury and told members of the news media in the courtroom that certain pieces of evidence would be posted on the district court’s website later.

Government witness #13: Anthony Manganaro, Part 1

Anthony Manganaro says he’s a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI.

In June 2017, he was working out of the Champaign field office. Manganaro says one night in June, he’d just gotten home with dinner, and got a phone call instructing him to go to UIPD for the missing person investigation.

Manganaro says one agent was trying to decipher cell phone records. Manganaro says they also looked at the list of Saturn Astras in the area.

He says he called in about a dozen agents, then split everyone into pairs. He says they tried to find a picture of the Astra’s license plate.

After a witness went to a UIPD officer with possible information, Manganaro says they contacted their operations center to get a photo lineup of possible suspects for the witness to review.

They also got a warrant to search Zhang’s laptop to see if there was any information about where she might be, but they didn’t find anything.

Government Exhibit 9B: The FBI’s “Kidnapping” bulletin

Manganaro says they put out their own missing person/kidnapping bulletin, and had the message displayed on billboards as far away as Indianapolis.

Government Exhibit 9D: Billboard messages

He says he met United States Magistrate Judge Eric Long at Parkland College around 10 PM to sign a warrant for Christensen’s Astra. He says in the meantime, agents had been keeping their eye on the car.

Late on June 14th, Manganaro says they went to Christensen’s apartment and told him and his wife they were seizing the Astra.

Brendt agreed to go to the FBI office and do an interview with them. The prosecution shows the court a form Christensen signed acknowledging he’d been read his rights.

Government Exhibit 17A: Christensen’s signed form indicating he understood his rights prior to questioning

The court is shown a video of Christensen being questioned by Manganaro and UIPD detective Eric Stiverson. The three of them are sitting at a table in a small conference room. Christensen says the week of Zhang’s disappearance, he’d been looking for jobs.

“I was either playing video games on my computer or taking an afternoon nap,” he said of the afternoon of June 9th.

He says he was looking for an alibi in his text messages, and that he had a phone interview for a job on Thursday.

“Why am I under suspicion?” he asks the investigators, “My car, or is it anything else?”

Manganaro says, “I mean, we’re talking about a very rare car.”

The conversation steers toward Brendt’s past: for example, how he met his wife during his undergraduate years. Christensen circled back to reiterating that he was at his apartment on June 9th playing games or sleeping “literally all day.”

Eventually, Stiverson says “You know that we didn’t bring you all the way up here to talk about video games and what you had for lunch that day.”

Christensen watches the video of his interview with investigators. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

“Okay,” says Christensen.

“Why do you think we brought you up here?” asks Stiverson.

They continue to press Christensen about what he was doing on Friday, and about his claims of staying home.

“It’s fair to say that we know that’s not true,” Stiverson says.

“Why would I lie?” asks Christensen.

Manganaro speaks about the Astra, saying “Believe me when I say that the full weight and force of the FBI is going to descend on that vehicle.”

At this point, Stiverson had switched to a “bad-cop” style of interrogation.

“I want to find her,” Manganaro says, “I’m asking for help…Brendt, I need to know why she’s getting into your car and I need to know where he went.”

They tell Christensen they had surveillance footage of his Astra driving around campus.

“I’ve seen the videos,” says Christensen, “But I didn’t see me.”

Stiverson continues to press him: “I know that you picked her up. I know you did. Where did you drop her off?”

Eventually, after a long pause, Christensen softly speaks “Maybe I’m getting my days mixed up,” saying he had confused Friday and Saturday.

“I did pick a girl up, but I don’t know where…I was driving around, and I saw a girl [who looked distressed]”. Christensen tells them he dropped her off after a couple of blocks.

As the video continues to play, the investigators note that he has a scratch on his right bicep. Christensen says, “I scratch myself when I sleep.”

Christensen says after picking the girl up, he went north, claiming he knew the area around Loomis Laboratory, but didn’t know the residential area he was in.

At some point, “She wanted to get out of the car,” he says, “She started pulling on the door. It was locked.” Then he says he pulled over to let her out.

The investigators ask him for a more detailed description of the woman, but he doesn’t provide much of one.

“I have trouble telling Asians apart, sorry,” he says. He tells them that picking her up was random and out of character for him.

“She looked freaked out, so I offered her a ride.”

Christensen also says “She wanted to get out. That’s why I let her out…I let her out and that was the last I saw of her.”

Stiverson expresses frustration that Christensen didn’t bring any of this up earlier, when the agents talked to him the first time.

“So what did you think two agents were at your house talking to you about?” he asked. Christensen reiterates that he had his days mixed up.

Manganaro steers the conversation back to the ride he gave the woman. “So where did you go after?” he asks.

“Home,” says Christensen.

“Straight home?” asks Manganaro.

“Yeah, that was enough for me that day,” says Christensen.

The video continues to play in the courtroom. The investigators start asking him about his relationship situation, and about his wife taking a trip with another man to Wisconsin Dells.

“How did that make you feel?” Stiverson asks.

“Lonely,” says Christensen.

“Is that why you were driving around all day?” Stiverson says.

“Just trying to clear my head,” says Christensen.

He says he drove around Orchard Downs because he had a friend who lived there, but he turned back and went toward campus.

Eventually Manganaro asks about the woman he gave a ride to again.

“My theory is that she didn’t get out of the car,” he says.

“Okay,” says Christensen.

“We will find her,” says Stiverson, “Now when we find her is up to you, because you know and we know that she didn’t just get out of your car.”

The investigators start asking Brendt about his sexual preferences; specifically if he’s attracted to Asian girls.

“Were you hoping for a quick tryst with her, or…?” they ask.

“I mean, that would have been nice,” Christensen says.

Stiverson starts detailing his own background and years of experience in law enforcement.

“I get that sometimes people lie to me,” he tells Brendt, “At this point, we’re trying to help you. We’re trying to help her. We’re trying to help her family. I don’t think you’re a bad person. But something happened.”

Stiverson continues, “We know that she didn’t get out of your car. You need to be honest with us.”

Christensen says nothing. “We need to find her,” Manganaro says.

“I think I’ve told you,” says Christensen.

Later, Stiverson asks “Were you attracted to her at all?”

“A reasonable amount,” says Christensen.

“Did the thought cross your mind?” Stiverson asks, referring to the possibility Christensen might have a sexual encounter with the woman.

“Yeah, the thought crossed my mind,” Christensen says, then going on to deny that he ever had sexual contact with her.

Later, Manganaro asks “Where’d you take her, Brendt? We need to find Yingying.”

Christensen says, “I think it’s time that I stopped answering questions. I know the typical advice is to get a lawyer before you answer anything, and I think I’ve tried to help enough.”

The investigators stop questioning him, and the video of the interview ends. The judge recesses court for a lunch break.

The defense calls for a mistrial

Court reconvenes after a lunch break. Before the jury is called in, Assistant Public Defender George Taseff announces to the court his team is making a motion to declare a mistrial.

He says the last 60 seconds of the interview video were problematic, because he believes the jury shouldn’t have been shown the part where Christensen stopped answering questions and wanted a lawyer.

Taseff presents the prosecution and the judge with at least one court case (possibly a few of them). Taseff says in those cases, it was ruled that evidence of defendants invoking their right to remain silent wasn’t admissible in court, on the grounds that it could bias the jury against the defendant.

Assistant Public Defender George Taseff. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

Taseff says the prosecution can’t comment on questions the defendant refuses to answer.

“This is terribly prejudicial to this man,” Taseff says, “They’re hearing he invoked his rights.”

The judge asks why the defense didn’t raise this issue before the video was played. The defense team claims a transcript for the video wasn’t provided for them.

The judge denies the motion for a mistrial, in light of Taseff’s own opening statement in which he already admitted his client’s guilt of Zhang’s kidnapping and death. Because of that, Judge Jim Shadid decides their current dispute about the last part of the interview video wouldn’t change the outcome as far as the jury’s decision.

Anthony Manganaro testimony, Part 2

With Manganaro still on the witness stand, and now that the interview video has just finished playing, the government continues asking him questions.

Sometime in the middle of the video, Manganaro was seen getting up to take a phone call outside of the interview room. The prosecution asks him what that was about.

Manganaro says he was in communication with authorities over whether they would charge Christensen with the crime of lying to the FBI. Manganaro says at that time, they decided not to press the charge.

Manganaro answers questions about various items taken from Christensen’s apartment, and says they installed a GPS tracking device in Christensen’s Camaro (he and his wife’s other car). Manganaro says Christensen reached back out to them a couple days later to do another voluntary interview.

By June 18th, Manganaro says Christensen was already under 24-hour surveillance, and that he asked for an FBI command post to be set up in Champaign. He says staffers from Springfield and as far as Dallas and New York were brought in to assist with the investigation.

FBI Special Agent Anthony Manganaro testifies about the significance of Christensen’s aviators. The picture was a surveillance image of BC withdrawing money from an ATM. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

As that progressed, he says additional warrants were written.

Manganaro tells prosecutors that Christensen attended a walk and concert for Zhang a couple weeks after she was last seen. He says there was an FBI surveillance group there.

Manganaro says he and Special Agent Andrew Huckstadt met with Christensen’s girlfriend Terra Bullis, who appeared distraught.

Manganaro also describes what the FBI had to do to store all the data from the investigation. He says they had to buy “12 or so” multiple-terabyte hard drives just for the MTD surveillance video.

The government shows the court maps of a black Astra’s driving routes throughout Champaign-Urbana on the morning and afternoon of June 9th. Manganaro also answers questions about the FBI’s search for a green duffel bag.

Government Exhibit 2D: Christensen’s mornind driving rounds

Government Exhibit 2F: Christensen’s evening driving rounds

Manganaro says the FBI obtained Christensen’s Amazon and UPS shipping records. The court is shown images of Amazon records. They show Christensen bought a “Heavyweight Cotton Canvas Outback Duffle Bag,” size “Colossal”.

Continuing to answer the government’s questions about this, Manganaro says Christensen’s records show he bought the bag in March 2017, but returned it. Then he bought it again in June.

Government Exhibit 38A: The bag Christensen ordered

Manganaro says he got his FBI office to purchase the exact same bag, and demonstrates it to the jury. The bag is six feet long and 20-some inches wide. He says the FBI never recovered the bag Christensen bought.

Then the government shows the court exhibits of Christensen’s Google search history. Manganaro explains that Christensen used two separate Google accounts: one that was based on his name, and “lovemachine689@gmail.com”.

Government Exhibit 38A: The dimensions of the duffel bag

Manganaro goes over the records, and testifies that Christensen searched for ingredients in cleaning products, how iPhone tracking works, Yingying Zhang search updates on the UIPD website, Zhang’s newly-created Wikipedia page, her emergency fund page on the U of I Community Credit Union website, news articles about her abduction, Illinois’ obstruction of justice laws, and the walk and concert for her.

Assistant Public Defender Elisabeth Pollack cross-examines Manganaro. She gets him to agree that Christensen’s “lovemachine689” account is “whimsical” in nature.

During her line of questioning, Manganaro says that account was created in April, which Pollack points out, would have been only a few weeks after Michelle asked Brendt for a divorce.

Pollack also questions the government’s presented timeline of Christensen’s activities the morning of June 9th. During opening statements, Assistant US Attorney Eugene Miller told the jury Christensen went to the store to buy a bottle of rum, then went home and shaved, then started driving around town.

Based on the timestamps of surveillance footage of the Astra driving around that morning (which was presented during Manganaro’s testimony), Pollack suggests that Christensen would have only had 15 to 20 minutes to run to Schnucks, go back home and shave, then head to campus to start driving around. Manganaro admits that the timeline for that would be “tight”.

With Manganaro’s testimony of the investigation timeline, Pollack points out that, after the first time Christensen bought the duffel bag, he returned it in April, which was after he started going to counseling.

Manganaro testifies that the second bag Christensen bought remained in his apartment until Monday, June 12th. He says Michelle told them she watched Brendt carry the bag out of the apartment, and without much difficulty.

Manganaro says Michelle didn’t mention anything out of the ordinary, such as smells. Pollack also has Manganaro say that Christensen had no prior criminal history.

When Pollack is done answering questions, court recesses for the day.

Day 3, Friday: Christensen’s girlfriend records him for the FBI

Christensen’s dad enters the courtroom and steps to the side closest to his son. They tell each other “I love you,” and his dad says “Stay strong”. Christensen seems to be glad to see his dad.

Before the jury is brought in, the defense makes a verbal request to the judge to either declare a mistrial (for the second time), or for additional instructions to be provided to the jury.

They say there’s no evidence that Christensen killed anyone else other than Zhang, and says the government presenting it as evidence is meant to bias the jury against him.

Assistant US Attorney Eugene Miller says Christensen’s recorded statements are the actual evidence.

The defense requests instructions be read to the jury that there’s no evidence of Christensen killing 12 other people. It’s not clear to this reporter what exactly the judge ruled, but he certainly didn’t declare a mistrial.

Government witness #14: Michael Carter, Part 1

Michael Carter says he’s a Special Agent for the FBI.

He says he was part of the team that canvassed Champaign county for black Saturn Astras. He was partnered with Special Agent Joel Smith during that.

Carter testifies that he went to Christensen’s apartment to question him. He says Christensen said he was aware a student was missing. Carter says Brendt told them he was sleeping or playing video games on June 9th.

Carter says they obtained surveillance video from MTD. When they searched Christensen’s apartment in the early morning hours of June 15, Carter says his team was interested in electronic evidence.

In the courtroom, an Assistant US Attorney showed the jury two desktop computers and a cellphone in a bag. Carter confirms that these items were seized from Christensen’s apartment during the search.

Now another video is played in the courtroom — this time, it’s the second interview Christensen had with FBI agents. They were asking him about his activities throughout the week of June 8-14, 2017.

“I want to get this cleared up,” Christensen says in the video.

He tells the agents he was with his wife at home on Thursday the 8th, and that he had a phone interview with Wolfram Research.

“I procrastinated a bit. That kind of stuff,” Christensen said, now talking about what he did after he woke up Friday morning. “Then what I did next, I went to Schnucks.”

After that, he tells the agents, “I was not really in a great mood. My wife was gone. I was lonely, so I went for a drive.”

Then he says he saw a woman who looked panicked.

“I wasn’t doing anything anyway, so I pulled up by her and asked if she needed help,” Christensen tells the agents.

Shortly after she got in the car, he says he assumed he misinterpreted her directions. “She started really freaking out. She was grabbing her hair.”

The agents tell Christensen they’re still waiting on the GPS data to come back from his car. He sounds confused, or that he didn’t know the car had GPS.

The agents tell him it’s an On-Star type system, and it will take a few days to process it. They tell him this because he wants his car back, and they want him to tell them what route he took.

Eventually the conversation shifts to why he went to the store on June 12th.

“Something in my apartment was smelling,” Christensen says, mentioning he went to buy Drano and baking soda. He says his sink was clogged.

Christensen’s girlfriend gets brought up, and he refers to her as “Bunny”. That weekend he says his wife “was with her boyfriend and I wasn’t super happy about it.”

The agents ask him about the duffel bag. Christensen tells them it contained a cat tree he bought as a gift for his girlfriend. But he says he discovered it was broken, so he left it either near the sidewalk or put it in the passenger seat of the car.

He says he doesn’t actually remember or know where the bag went.

“This is a freakin’ nice duffel bag,” he says, “It was relatively new.”

The interview video is paused. In the courtroom, Carter testifies that he and Special Agent Katherine Tenaglia met with Loss Prevention staff of Walmart.

He says they checked every single purchase of a cat tower at the Walmart stores in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy over the last 60 days, and matched each one with surveillance video. They did not find Christensen in any of those instances.

The video starts playing again. Christensen tells the agents he cleaned out his car. He says he nicked his finger, causing him to bleed in the car. In court, Carter testifies that the FBI didn’t actually recover any blood from the Astra.

Back in the video, Christensen talks about how working out is a passion he shares with his wife, and that he works out at the Refinery gym. He tells the agents he needs his computer back so he can apply for jobs.

Talking again about giving Zhang a ride, Christensen says “I don’t know why I did it,” saying it was out of character for him.

At the end of the video, Christensen reiterates he’s there to try to sort things out.

“I know how it looks,” he says, “That’s why I’m so terrified. That’s why I’m here…I know I didn’t do it…if something was found, I would be in jail right now…the fastest way is to find her, so if she’s found, this is all over.”

Judge Shadid then calls for a quick break.

The defense raises another issue

Assistant Public Defender Julie Brain tells the judge the prosecution’s statements of Christensen’s claimed 12 other victims are “extremely problematic”.

She argues there’s no sense in the government presenting the case as if he may have committed other murders “when we all know he didn’t.”

Judge Shadid works with both legal teams briefly on crafting wording of instructions to the jury to clarify how the issue should be interpreted as evidence.

Judge Jim Shadid. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

Michael Carter testimony, Part 2

After a break, the jury returns to the courtroom. Michael Carter is still on the witness stand.

He testifies that agents took Christensen for a ride, first going to the site where Zhang was abducted and having him tell them where he would have gone next.

Carter says Christensen told them he went north on Goodwin, then took a left on Beslin, and says Zhang would have gotten out somewhere around there.

The court is shown a Walmart receipt as a piece of evidence, along with surveillance video of Christensen at the register. He’s seen buying Swiffer pads, more Drano, and “food storage” (possibly containers).

Carter says they searched other places for evidence, such as Allerton Park near Monticello.

The defense does not cross-examine Carter.

Government witness #15: Andrew Huckstadt

Andrew Huckstadt says he’s a Special Agent with the FBI. He says he became involved in Zhang’s abduction investigation on June 12th.

He says he asked Michelle Christensen for an interview, and consent to search their apartment, which she agreed to. During their search, Huckstadt says Michelle mentioned in passing that Christensen’s favorite book is “American Psycho”.

The defense objects to that as hearsay, but the judge allows the line of questioning to continue.

Huckstadt details how agents seized external hard drives, cellphones, laptops, desktop computers, keys, sunglasses, Christensen’s driver’s license, and his debit card from his apartment. The jury is shown Christensen’s aviator sunglasses in a plastic bag.

The court is about to be shown a video of Christensen in a counseling center, but the defense raises an objection to it being shown, and the jury is recessed.

Assistant Public Defender Elisabeth Pollack says they haven’t seen the clips of the video the government is about to play, and argues that the way the clips are cut up could portray Christensen in a prejudicial manner. Therefore, she says the defense wants the entire video to be played.

Judge Shadid rules that the government can play their clips, but the defense will be allowed the chance to play the entire video later.

The jury is called back in. The video everyone was about to watch is hard to understand, and there is no transcript for it. There’s an attempt to use the headphones, but there are technical difficulties with them so the headphones are ditched.

The video shows Christensen talking to a counseling staff member. “I’ve always been interested in the bad guys,” he tells her.

He says he developed an interest in Ted Bundy because he’s “Literally the worst person I’ve ever heard of.”

Christensen also makes comments about his own intelligence. “As time progressed I realized that although I am smart…I’m not a genius,” he said.

The counseling staff member asks him how far along his plans were as far as whether he’d commit a crime, and if he had any specific people in mind.

“Not specific people,” Christensen tells her, “There’s probably a type I would look for.”

In the courtroom, Huckstadt says Christensen’s girlfriend Terra Bullis was cooperative during her first interview with the FBI. During the FBI’s second interview with her, Huckstadt says she let agents have a copy of her text messages.

Huckstadt says Bullis recorded nine conversations for the FBI over the last weeks of June 2017. Two of those conversations were over the phone, and seven of them were in person.

He says she used a device about half the size of a sticky note. The government presents the device as a piece of evidence, and Huckstadt confirms what it is.

At this point, Huckstadt says Christensen had been under 24 hour surveillance, which continued since the Astra was seized and the search warrant for his apartment was executed.

The courtroom is played a recorded phone conversation between Christensen and his girlfriend. Christensen tells her he would “love to wake up to an essay”, and he calls her “My kitten.”

A second recording is played– this one is of an in-person conversation. Christensen explains that he’s going to go back to the FBI to do a second interview with them because “I’m trying to clear my name,” he says.

Bullis tells him, “Everything I get something to eat, I get sick. Because of everything that’s going on.”

Christensen later says, “I’m still free, right? But that truck down there is the thing following me.”

He then calls it “amusing” that he noticed he was being followed, and said that they could follow him all they wanted.

“I’m glad you’re laughing about it,” Bullis tells him.

Huckstadt explains to the jury that the FBI had remained rather overt in their surveillance so they could monitor Bullis’s safety.

Another recorded conversation shows Christensen calling FBI Special Agent Katherine Tenaglia, wanting to meet again to clear everything up.

Yet another recorded conversation played in court is an exchange between him and Bullis. “I don’t want you caught up in this more than you have to be,” he tells her.

Bullis says, “Michelle mentioned some sort of bag last night and I don’t know what she was even talking about.”

Christensen tells her it was a cat tower, a present for her. “That’s so random,” Bullis says. Christensen tells her he left it outside somewhere, and has no idea where it was.

“[Michelle] told [the FBI] everything about me,” he told her, “And that scares me, too.”

He later is recorded saying “They don’t have a damn thing…they’re searching for something that doesn’t exist.”

At that point, he tells Bullis he was just trying to “Help us, help Michelle, and help find this girl.”

Another recording is played in court. Christensen says Michelle read a news article and frantically started texting him, wondering if something happened to him. Christensen later told Bullis the car was a “false lead.”

“Michelle thinks they’re trying to turn us against one another,” one of them says.

Christensen complains to Bullis about the fact that the FBI took his shoes, saying he wants his shoes back.

Huckstadt is still on the witness stand. Now, the government shows the courtroom several pictures and video clips of Christensen and his girlfriend attending Yingying Zhang’s walk and concert on the UI campus on June 29th, 2017.

Huckstadt says Bullis also recorded their conversation during the walk.

Before approaching Brendt, Bullis tells the recording device that he had an alcoholic drink with him.

“This is ridiculous,” she says at the end.

At some point, Bullis asks if they’re also going to the concert.

“Going to the concert that’s also for me,” Christensen says, “This is between me and you.”

Much of the recording is almost impossible to understand, but with the aid of a transcript, certain parts are easier to hear.

Zhang’s family listens to evidence in court. Sketch by Joe McGuire.

“Keep in mind I haven’t admitted anything,” Christensen says to her, “…Just wanted to see how many people were here…for me.”

After a brief pause, a second recording is played in the courtroom. The following are excerpts this reporter decided it was noteworthy to write down:

TB: “Would you really let me…do things with you?”…

TB: “Do you always make them disappear?”

…

TB: “You got away with it?

BC: “I didn’t get away with it yet.” FBI audio recording evidence

At some point, Bullis says she doesn’t want to take an Uber home, and prefers to walk.

TB: “My version of safer is walking at night with a serial killer.” BC: “Yeah. That’s me.”

…

BC: “Nobody knows what happened…except for me.”

…

BC: “She was valiant.”

TB: “Did she fight?”

BC: “She fought more than anyone else I’ve ever met…she was stronger than any victim I’ve ever had.”

…

BC: “I had to decide if I was going to literally knock her out or kind of let her hands in front of her…”

…

BC: “Surprising. It was shocking, truly.” FBI audio recording evidence

Christensen also describes how this is about “my legacy.”

BC: “Yingying is the only person that has produced evidence that leads back to me. Number 13. I’ve been at this since I was 19.”…

BC: “They have the bat that I hit her head with.” FBI audio recording evidence

Christensen is recorded saying he tried to choke Zhang to death for 10 minutes, and that she wouldn’t die.

BC: “I got the bat and I hit her on the head as hard as I could and it broke her head open…at that point I didn’t know if she was dead or not so I had a knife and I stabbed her in the neck and she grabbed for it…”…

BC: “I chopped her head off.”

…

BC: “Some people were gone in one punch, some people were gone in 10.” FBI audio recording evidence

Christensen is heard on the recording comparing himself to Ted Bundy. He describes removing Zhang’s clothes and “doing stuff”.

He says he could never harm Bullis the same way because she’s “too big”.

“It’s like getting rid of 100 pounds versus 150 pounds,” he says, “There’s a lot of extra s*** to get rid of.”

Christensen sounds like he’s bragging that the reward for information leading to finding Zhang is the biggest reward Crime Stoppers has ever had.

TB: “Do you think you might be the next successful serial killer?” BC: “I already am.”

…

BC: ‘I’m the most successful person who has done this in the last 30 years.” FBI audio recording evidence

Christensen says Yingying was “gone”, and that he won’t even tell Bullis where she is.

“I am apparently very good at this,” he says. “[Her family] are gonna leave empty handed.”

The video ends. Assistant Public Defender Elisabeth Pollack starts to cross-examine Andrew Huckstadt. She begins by agreeing with him that what everyone just heard was “deeply disturbing.”

Pollack accuses Bullis of egging Christensen on. Huckstadt says her job that day was to keep Christensen talking to get as much information as possible out of him.

Pollack then asks Huckstadt about the FBI’s investigation into Christensen’s recorded claim that he killed 12 other people. Huckstadt says information was sent to FBI offices in Wisconsin to see if any missing person cases could be tied back to Christensen.

Huckstadt confirms Christensen’s claim remains unverified. Pollack grills him, saying that several missing person cases on the list were of babies.

“You didn’t think Mr. Christensen killed babies in Wisconsin, did you?” she asked.

At that moment, Judge Shadid decided to recess for the week. Court will resume again on Monday at 9:15 am.

