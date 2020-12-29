Repairs complete at water facility, conservation order remains in effect

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews with Illinois American Water are done fixing an electrical issue at the South Water Treatment Plant in Lincoln.

However, the water company says a conservation order that went into effect Tuesday morning remains, as their personnel will continue to analyze data overnight.

A company spokesperson says the conservation measures are meant to curb usage so they can continue to provide services to homes, businesses, and fire hydrants.

“While water levels are low due to the dry conditions, we have been able to manage the low water levels,” the spokesperson adds. “A drought was not the cause and is not related to what is occurring.”

Additionally, the company says it was able to quickly mobilize resources, parts, and equipment from their teams in Peoria, which expedited repairs.

“We are thankful to our customers who adhered to the conservation measures and assisted our team by curbing water usage,” says Eric Larson, senior operations manager. “It is important they continue these efforts for a bit longer so we can analyze data and keep water service flowing to homes, businesses, and fire hydrants. We hope to return to normal water usage soon.”

“Customers must limit all non-essential water use until further notice, including running dishwashers and washing machines at this time,” a press release says. “Customers are also asked to avoid filling bathtubs, and to use showers instead.

“Illinois American Water anticipates lifting the conservation measures tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, barring unforeseen circumstances.”