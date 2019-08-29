1  of  2
Repair work underway at Luigi’s

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a downtown restaurant are working to rebuild after a fire forced them to close.

Luigi’s on Broadway Street is right next to Shores Jewelry. Both storefronts were damaged in a fire in late March, but that won’t keep Luigi’s down for long. The landlord of that building says they had thousands of dollars-worth of water and smoke damage.

As if that wasn’t enough, a storm shortly after the fire also knocked a dividing wall over and onto Luigi’s roof. They don’t have an exact opening date, but hope to finish repairs within a few months.

