DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Representative Mike Marron (R-Fithian) will be stepping down from his seat sooner than expected.

Marron announced in July he was not seeking reelection but plans to finish his term. Now, he is leaving on Dec. 18 of this year.

“It has been a great honor and a highlight of my life to represent the people of the 104th District for the last 5 years and it is a bittersweet moment saying goodbye to this position,” he said in a release.

Marron will lead Vermilion Advantage as its President and CEO. Vermilion Advantage is a economic and workforce development organization for the county.

“We believe he has the vision to lead the community to new opportunities,” a release from Vermilion Advantage reads. “His experience in both government and business is the right combination to bring new energy and perspective in accomplishing Vermilion Advantage goals.”

Marron called leading the organization “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“My new position is nonpartisan, and I am therefore removing myself from all political activity,” Marron said. “I look forward to working with all elected officials, on all levels, from both parties to bring new opportunities to Vermilion County.”

The Vermilion County Republican Party will appoint someone who will serve out the rest of his term. Monday also marks Filing Day, the day where everyone in Illinois can officially submit their name to run for public office.