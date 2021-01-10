Rep. Darren Bailey faints during House floor debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey says he is “doing well” after fainting Sunday during House debate.

A press release from his office says he is being treated at a local hospital, adding he had experienced a minor medical issue.

“He is looking forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” the release adds.

ORIGINAL POST: SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey suffered a medical emergency Sunday afternoon in Springfield.

Video shows Bailey was wheeled out of the Bank of Springfield Center on a stretcher after experiencing a medical emergency during House floor debate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.

