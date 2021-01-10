Rep. Darren Bailey faints during House floor debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey says he is “doing well” after fainting Sunday during House debate.

A press release from his office says he is being treated at a local hospital, adding he had experienced a minor medical issue.

“He is looking forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” the release adds.

Video shows Bailey was wheeled out of the Bank of Springfield Center on a stretcher after experiencing a medical emergency during House floor debate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.