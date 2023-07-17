URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The reopening date of Urbana’s Hotel Royer is being pushed back again.

The hotel’s owners purchased the 100-year-old hotel in 2020 and began a renovation project the following year. Since then, they’ve had to delay the opening date twice and have to do so again, citing supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ownership group is now asking the Urbana City Council for an extension that will set a new opening date of February 29, 2024.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the city council was supposed to vote on the extension Monday, but the meeting was rescheduled to next week due to a lack of a quorum.

“We all wanted it completed sooner than today,” Marlin said, “But we are, you know, dealing with reality and the delays that they’ve experienced.”

She said the city may also decide on whether or not the $5.5 million it planned on giving the hotel will be reduced if the Hilton-brand hotel misses another deadline.

“We all share the same goal,” Marlin said. “It’s to get the hotel completed and opened and operating as a Hilton Tapestry.”

The hotel’s last major renovation was in 1980.