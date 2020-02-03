Reminders for grain bin safety

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The National Safety Council ranks farming as one of the most dangerous occupations. With that in mind, the University of Illinois Extension College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences Administration Serving DeWitt, Macon & Piatt Counties is reminding farmers to be safe while monitoring or working with grain bins this spring.

In Illinois, most accidents of trapping involve flowing corn, soybeans or wheat. Adults can be trapped in less than five seconds and the accident can be fatal.







“Grain flowing from the bottom of a bin is like quicksand,” said Doug Gucker, Illinois Extension Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator. “Once someone has been pulled into grain above their knees, they cannot get out by themselves because of the pressure on their legs.”

Precautionary measures include:

Locking entrances to grain handling areas

Installing ladders as emergency exits

Shutting off & locking out all unloading equipment

Entering with a trained observer & properly anchored lifeline

Running fan before going in to settle dust and gasses

Wearing dust filter or respirator and hearing protection

Using long wooden pole to break up clumped grain from above

If grain starts to flow, stay near outer wall and keep walking to ladder or safety rope

If someone is trapped, shut off power to unloading equipment immediately, call 911

