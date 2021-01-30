Remembering the life of Cecily Tyson and her connection to central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Award-winning actress and former fashion model Cicely Tyson died this week at the age of 96.

She touched the lives of many over the years, including one Champaign woman.

Tyson visited the University of Illinois – Springfield in 1978. She got to tour the campus and other places in Springfield. She also gave a special speech.

Jayne DeLuce was in the 8th grade at the time and got to show Tyson around. Her father, Jim Turpin, worked as the university’s Vice President.

DeLuce told me Tyson was not big on chit-chat. Instead, she preferred to have meaningful conversations.

“She leaves behind this legacy of being able to see people for who they are as people and to tell their stories in the right way, and to not stereotype people the way that maybe history has defined it,” says DeLuce.

DeLuce says she will always remember Tyson for her sense of humor and for her portrayals of strong African American women – Tyson refused to play roles that were demeaning.

Tyson did not like having her photo taken, so DeLuce sort of became her ‘bodyguard’ while visiting.

But at the end of her trip, DeLuce actually got to take a pic with her.