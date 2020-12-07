Remembering Tammi Kuhn: Husband, Ball-Chatham community mourn loss of a beloved principle

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)–Last week, a beloved principle in the Ball-Chatham School District, Tammi Kuhn, passed away from colon cancer. This weekend, a small group of loved ones gathered for a visitation.

Her husband Marc Kuhn said she was a true pillar in the community that touched a lot of hearts. She was a teacher at Glenwood Middle School and Chatham Elementary School, then an instructional coach for teachers in the District, and then the Principal of Glenwood Elementary.

Marc and Tammi met as teachers at Glenwood Middle in 2002, and got married a year later. He said she just had an ‘it’ factor, and was always looking to brighten the room, spread love and kindness, and make everyone around her feel special.

“That doesn’t only go for the kids, but the parents, faculty, the administrators too,” Marc Kuhn said. “I mean you name it. She just had that ‘it'”.

The virtual visitation was held on Friday. Marc Kuhn said while this is an incredibly difficult time, the outpouring of love and support from Chatham has helped tremendously. He and so many others in the town are committed to honoring her legacy.

A confetti toss and celebration of Tammi’s life is being planned at Glenwood Elementary closer to Tammi’s birthday in January.