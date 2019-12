CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today, people in Champaign are honoring the soldiers that lost their lives at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The American Legion Post 559 and Lincoln’s Challenge Academy held their 11th annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at Lincoln Square Mall .

They say although nearly 80 years have passed, they will never stop remembering the 2,300 American lives that were lost.