Remembering Msgr. Hallin

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Monsignor Albert Hallin.

The visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Church in Champaign. An additional visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Msgr. Hallin died August 26 at the age of 90 at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon. He was instrumental in establishing the High School of Saint Thomas More.

“He was very focused on education and the next generation,” Gloria Fellers, the Director of Religious Education at Holy Cross Church, said. “He spent hours getting the school going, getting donations, getting teachers, a wonderful facility and a beautiful chapel there.”

“He loved his role as a teacher, he loved the school, ” Father Joseph Donton said. “He was always in the classroom teaching kids, spending time sharing his knowledge. “

Father Donton said Msgr. Hallin was gifted at finding ways to share his faith and knowledge in a way that students could understand and put into practice in their own lives.

The Diocese of Peoria has requested memorials be made to the High School of Saint Thomas More’s scholarship fund, Holy Cross School or to St. Joseph Nursing Home.