CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As TV was growing in the 1950s and 1960s, there was one man in Central Illinois who could always bring a bit of fun to your screens. Ed Mason, or “Captain Eddie” spent 20 years at WCIA starting in 1954.

He passed away a few days ago on Jan. 5, 2024, the day before his 94th birthday.

Now, Patrick Mason, his son, is remembering his dad’s work on newscasts, commercials and shows like “Popeye Circus” and “The Hop.”

“He considered his years at WCIA, and his job here, as the greatest job known to man,” Mason said. “That’s how much he loved it here. Anything else he ever did in his life, he always came back to his time at WCIA and how much he loved it.”

On or off the screen, Mason said Ed was the guy providing stability to every one.

“My dad was probably the most amazing role model you could imagine,” he said. “Everybody spoke highly about him. I don’t know of one person living that was an enemy. Everybody was his friend and everybody wanted to be his friend. He was just that kind of person.”

He knows the “Captain Eddie” nickname was especially fitting because of his dad’s time in the military. Ed retired at the captain rank during the conflict in Korea.

Looking back at one of their final conversations, Mason said they talked a lot about all the great people and opportunities throughout his life.

“He looked at me and said, ‘I’ve really enjoyed it,'” Mason described when talking about one of their final conversations.