Remains identified 3+ years later

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A “John Doe,” whose remains were recovered in two different areas about 60 miles and eight months apart, has been identified. Authorities say John Frisch would have been 56 years old at the time his torso was found in the Illinois River, in Schuyler County, November 13, 2016. June 12, 2017, a skull was recovered on the shore of the Illinois River, in Kingston Mines, some 65 miles away.

A connection between the remains was initially made after the discovery of the skull when DNA was entered into the DNA database CODIS. DNA samples from both the torso and skull were then sent to two separate forensic anthropologists, at the University of Illinois and the University of New Hampshire.

John Frisch

Peoria County Sheriff’s Detective Hoffman investigated and eliminated every reported missing person in the U.S. using identifiers and DNA. Diligently working with the DNA Doe Project allowed detectives to develop a strong candidate through forensic genealogy. Piatt County Coroner Jamie Hardwood and his staff confirmed Frisch’s identity through dental records in Hawaii.

Frisch had never been reported missing, but used addresses in Peoria and Hawaii throughout his life. The coroner says he died from blunt force head trauma. Investigators say the horrific crime included dismembering Frisch’s body before disposing of it in the Illinois River. Officials are retracting his movements prior to the discovery of the remains in 2016. Frisch’s parents are deceased and he has limited family in the area.

Authorities ask anyone with information to please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Peoria Area Crime Stoppers

(309) 673 – 9000

Detective Hoffman

(309) 657 – 5532

Lt. Dan Corpus

(309) 258 – 7160