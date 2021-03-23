Remains found identified as missing man

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Coroner has identified the human remains found on Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies were out looking for missing man, Daniel Crosby, of Cartersville last weekend. His family filed the report on March 18, 2020 near the Tri-County Fairground.

Crosby’s remains were found near a rural area.

“The positive identification process was able to be completed through dental records and the assistance of our forensic pathologist, dentist, and archaeologist,” says Coroner Amy Calvert Winans.

Illinois State Police Zone 4 is still investigating this.